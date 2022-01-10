HSC part-I (Humanities Regular and private candidates & Commerce) exams-2021 result announced by BISE Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examinations-2021, Humanities and Commerce Groups here today evening.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot @ Kashmore and Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher.

According to statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Fakharuddin Ahmed Babar Abro, out of which 1599 (boys and girls) registered candidates, 1599 candidates (549 boys and 326 girls) appeared in the annual examinations-2021 in Humanities Group (Regular and private/External candidates).

Out of these 872 boys and 246 girls students are declared passed in six papers, 47 candidates in five papers, only 2 candidates passed in four papers, 54 in two papers, 58 boys and girls students in one paper.

110 candidates were failed in all papers. While the result of 210 candidates has been with-held on various grounds.

The result Gazette adds that; in Commerce Group, 365 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from Six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore @ Kandhkot and two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar of Dadu district, out of which 365 candidates appeared in the annual examinations-2021.

About 329 Boys and girls candidates were declared passed in all the seven papers, 14 in six papers, 02 in five papers, no one passed in four papers, 03 in three papers and 09 in one paper. 09 candidates were failed in all papers.

The Controller of Examinations has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would be delivered to their respective educational institution.