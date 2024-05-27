HSC Part I & II Annual Exams Commence On June 6
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 11:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Controller of Examinations, board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Larkana Fakhruddin Ahmed Babar Abro on Monday, disclosed that the Annual Examinations-2024 of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I and II (Class-XI & XII) would commence on June 06, 2024.
The postponement was announced due to the Federal government's notification of holiday on May 28, now the papers will commence on June 06, and will continue till June 16, 2024.
According to new notification issued by Controller of the examinations BISE Larkana first paper will be of urdu Compulsory for Science group and Pakistan Studies paper for Humanities group.
The paper will start at 09:00 am to 12:00 noon and at 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm.
About 120 examination centres have been set up in all Six districts including; Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and two talukas of Dadu district i.e Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mahar fall in the jurisdiction of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE) Larkana.
Controller of Examinations BISE Larkana has directed all the candidates that they will not enter the Examination centre without a Slip/admit and Enrollment Cards.
He also banned mobile phones/iPads in the Examination Centers during the Examinations, the announcement added.
