UrduPoint.com

HSC Part II Exams Concludes With 603 Copy Cases Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

HSC Part II exams concludes with 603 copy cases reported

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The vigilance teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) have caught 603 students using unfair means during the first phase of Higher Secondary Certificate part-II (HSC part-II) exams concluded here on Tuesday.

According to report issued by the Controller Examination Masroor Zai, 28 vigilance teams visited 173 examination centres in all districts affiliated to the Hyderabad education board and caught 09 impersonation cases while 544 mobile phones were also recovered from students during the examination.

The board exams of HSC part-I will be commenced from June 09 and will be continued till June 16 and then practical exams will be conducted from July 02, 2023, BISE official said.

Related Topics

Education Mobile Hyderabad BISE June July All From

Recent Stories

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 5 ..

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

12 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to dri ..

Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to drive growth

12 minutes ago
 SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

27 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global ..

Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global Exhibitions Day, highlights Sh ..

27 minutes ago
 ICC nominates Babar Azam for player of the month a ..

ICC nominates Babar Azam for player of the month award

31 minutes ago
 Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media ba ..

Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media backlash

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.