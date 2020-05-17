HSF donates air-conditioner to FIC lab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Heart Saver Foundation (HSF) has donated an air-conditioner to the lab of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

President HSF Muhammad Ashraf along with General Secretary Kashif Farooq handed over the air-conditioner to Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Zafar Abbas Khan while Medical Social Officer Aasiya Faqeer Hussain, Asima Muzammal and other were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Abbas said that medical facilities were being expanded for treatment of patients at FIC, adding that machinery, medicines, injections and other facilities were being provided by the Heart Saver Foundation that was a great and commendable initiative.

Secretary General HSF reiterated his commitment and said that the foundation would also provide more necessary equipment to the hospital.