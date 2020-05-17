UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HSF Donates Air-conditioner To FIC Lab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

HSF donates air-conditioner to FIC lab

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Heart Saver Foundation (HSF) has donated an air-conditioner to the lab of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC).

President HSF Muhammad Ashraf along with General Secretary Kashif Farooq handed over the air-conditioner to Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Zafar Abbas Khan while Medical Social Officer Aasiya Faqeer Hussain, Asima Muzammal and other were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr Zafar Abbas said that medical facilities were being expanded for treatment of patients at FIC, adding that machinery, medicines, injections and other facilities were being provided by the Heart Saver Foundation that was a great and commendable initiative.

Secretary General HSF reiterated his commitment and said that the foundation would also provide more necessary equipment to the hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED12.8 mn to Fujairah ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED3 million in support ..

21 minutes ago

33,874 licences renewed through ‘Auto Renewal’ ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council reviews plans for restarting ..

2 hours ago

Palestine announces seven new COVID-19 recoveries, ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.