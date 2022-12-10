UrduPoint.com

HSF-NDF Launched A Mini-docuseries Highlighting Afghans Refugees' Struggles, Achievements

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 12:10 PM

HSF-NDF launched a mini-docuseries highlighting Afghans refugees' struggles, achievements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) Pakistan and the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) organized a ceremony for the screening of a mini-docuseries to highlight the sufferings and hardships of Afghan Refugees living in Pakistan titled "The Refugee Stories: Lives of the Afghan Refugees in Pakistan" here the other day.

The documentary series has highlighted the struggles and achievements of Afghan refugees' role models and community leaders who have excelled in adversity.

Addressing the gathering of the ceremony, the Resident Representative of HSF Pakistan, Dr. Steffen Kudella, said " We want to strengthen the regional stability in Pakistan and Afghanistan through mutual understanding and cooperation." "We believe that Afghans in Pakistan are agents of positive change in Pakistan and Afghanistan: they can contribute substantially to democracy, peace and development." Dr Steffen explained the idea that the initiative aimed to only offer these Afghans a platform to share their experiences with the world and use these experiences to guide the future orientation of our work in Pakistan.

Dr Steffen said that we are hoping that the situation in Afghanistan improves soon, hope that the country can be rebuilt as a strong motherland one day, and hope that even in the most difficult situations of life, you can do good and contribute to society.

He said that the documentary was jointly created by the National Dialogue Forum, Hanns Seidel Foundation and IBEX Productions. It is part of our activities on regional dialogue with Afghan and Pakistani stakeholders.

Explaining the details and role of HSF-Pakistan, Dr Kudella said that Democracy, peace and development are also the goals of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

He said that the Hanns Seidel Foundation is the oldest German political foundation in Pakistan and it will celebrate its 40th birthday in Pakistan next year.

Our projects here promote good governance, regional dialogue, expertise in sustainable development, and support for talented Pakistani and Afghan scholars and students, he added.

Earlier, the Executive Director, National Dialogue Forum Shaharyar Khan in his well-come remarks said that our main objective is to highlight the human stories of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

He said " We want to give them a voice and highlight their contributions to society. With this project, we want to remove the "taboo and stigma" around the word "refugee" and promote social cohesion between the Afghan refugee community and Pakistani society." He said that this documentary series is our small contribution to removing the misconceptions surrounding Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Shaharyar Khan said that same has the attention behind this effort is to highlight the struggles and successes of Afghan refugee role models & community leaders who have excelled in adversity.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between the refugee and host communities by highlighting the struggles of refugees and migrants; how they excel due to their hard work and perseverance under these circumstances and contribute to Pakistani as well as the Afghan diaspora. Resultantly, we aim to foster and promote social cohesion in both communities." The documentary screening was followed by a panel discussion with prominent experts: Mr. Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Ms. Tammi Sharpe, Deputy Head of UNHCR Pakistan and Ms. Nasria Pashtun, Civil Society Activist and an Afghan Refugee, and moderated by Dr. Simbal Khan.

The panelists discussed the current situation of Afghan Refugees in Pakistan. The panelists remarked that Afghanistan is facing multiple challenges at the moment and all the international community come forward and help millions of Afghans in this difficult time.

The launching ceremony was attended by a diverse audience including diplomats, members of academia, civil society activists, journalists, Afghan refugees, and representatives of different national and international organizations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Democracy Civil Society German Guide Same All Refugee UNHCR Share Million

Recent Stories

Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional ta ..

Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional talks with opposition

2 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on thre ..

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

11 hours ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.