HSF's Efforts For Treatment Of Deserving Patients Hailed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Director Social Welfare & Baitul Mal Muzmmil Yar has said that the efforts of the Heart Saver Foundation (HSF) in providing resources for the treatment of deserving patients at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), are commendable.

While distributing certificates of appreciation to the members after a meeting of the executive committee of the foundation here on Tuesday, he said that serving to the ailing community was a worship, so this practice should continue.

General Secretary of the foundation Mian Kashif Farooq informed about the performance of the foundation and said that the welfare measures would be continued with the cooperation of the philanthropists.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Amna Alam, President Foundation Muhammad Ashraf, Medical Social Officer Asia Faqir Hussain and other members were also present.

