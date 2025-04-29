HSSC 1st Annual Examinations 2025 Starts Under Strict Monitoring
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 09:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Intermediate First Annual Examinations 2025 under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi commenced on Tuesday.
The Board Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan visited various examination centers and reviewed the arrangements in detail.
Papers for Psychology, food & Nutrition, Military Science, and Home Economics were conducted on the first day of the exams.
Speaking on the occasion Board Chairman, Muhammad Adnan Khan said that the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Punjab government's zero-tolerance policy were being fully implemented and followed.
"No room for corruption or cheating will be tolerated in the examination system", he added.
Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan on the occasion said that the crackdown on the 'Booti Mafia' (cheating mafia) has been accelerated.
"Raiding teams have been deployed to take immediate action against any illegal activity", he said.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Saving human lives by controlling accidents is our topmost priority', says IG6 minutes ago
-
PM&DC caps tuition fees for MBBS, BDS programs6 minutes ago
-
HSSC 1st Annual Examinations 2025 starts under strict monitoring6 minutes ago
-
SALU Pursues International Collaborations with UAE & Turkey6 minutes ago
-
..6 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 20 illegal properties on Girja Road6 minutes ago
-
Civil Society denounces Indian allegations as baseless propaganda6 minutes ago
-
UN Delegation Visits Khairpur, Commends UNICEF's Efforts6 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari's fake video case: LHC grants bail to accused6 minutes ago
-
Grave negligence in mining sector sparks Senate Committee’s urgent call for reforms16 minutes ago
-
NAB Lahore initiates disbursement of Rs 512m to victims16 minutes ago
-
World Malaria Day marked to create awareness at Children’s Hospital16 minutes ago