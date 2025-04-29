HSSC 1st Annual Examinations 2025 starts under strict monitoring

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Intermediate First Annual Examinations 2025 under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi commenced on Tuesday.

The Board Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan visited various examination centers and reviewed the arrangements in detail.

Papers for Psychology, food & Nutrition, Military Science, and Home Economics were conducted on the first day of the exams.

Speaking on the occasion Board Chairman, Muhammad Adnan Khan said that the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the Punjab government's zero-tolerance policy were being fully implemented and followed.

"No room for corruption or cheating will be tolerated in the examination system", he added.

Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan on the occasion said that the crackdown on the 'Booti Mafia' (cheating mafia) has been accelerated.

"Raiding teams have been deployed to take immediate action against any illegal activity", he said.