HSSC Annual Exam Forms Submission Schedule Announced

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) has announced annual 2020 exam forms submission schedule for Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC).

January 30 will be last date for online submission of admission forms with single fee for HSSC exam.

According to RBISE spokesman, exams will commence from April 28. Both, part one and part two students have been advised to submit their online applications by January 30 as from Feb 1, the applications will be accepted with double fee till Feb 10, and with triple fee till Feb 17.

All the students of Arts group who will appear in the exam first time will pay Rs 1000 registration fee in addition to admission fee.

Apart from this, students will also have to pay Rs 425 processing fee while all part-II and composite exam students, regular and private will also pay Rs 600 certificate fee.

The spokesman informed that the admission applications can be downloaded from the board's website.

All the students, private and regular will send complete hard copy to Inter Branch, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi according to the schedule after submission of online application.

