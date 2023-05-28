HSSC annual exams; RBISE taking strict action against 'Boti Mafia'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (RBISE) on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, is taking strict action in accordance with the law against 'Boti Mafia,' and foolproof arrangements were finalized for the ongoing Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) annual exams, said a RBISE spokesman.

He informed that the board had formed special teams to monitor the examination centres.

He said strict monitoring of the examination centres was being ensured by the board and the district administration.

District vigilance committee, chairman squad, special squad and mobile inspectors were visiting the examination centres to check the exam process and send their reports to the board on a daily basis.

A central control room had also been set up to monitor the examinations, he said adding, all the relevant officials were directed to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the board and warned that negligence on the part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

He informed that the board had completed foolproof arrangements before the start of the HSSC annual exams, 2023.

According to Chairman RBISE, Muhammad Adnan Khan, the best possible arrangements were made for the HSSC annual exams.

Controller Examinations RBISE Prof. Sajid Mehmood Farooqi informed that the board on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha, had made the best possible arrangements for the exams.

Apart from the board's office at Morgah near Attock Oil Refinery Rawalpindi, the students could also contact at phone number 051-5450917-18, Assistant Controller Inter Branch Rana Ilyas on cell phone 0333-5464775, focal person Inter Branch, Riasat Abbasi on 0332-8500846 and 051-5450920 in case of any problem, he added.

He said, 196 examination centres had been set up in the division, including 33 in Attock, 40 in Chakwal, 26 in Jhelum, 47 in Rawalpindi district and 50 local centres.

/395