HSSC exams begin across Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The annual examinations of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part I and Part II are being held peacefully across the Sukkur division from 9 a.m. to noon amid tight security.

While visiting different examination centres on Wednesday, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sukkur, Muhammad Rafiq Palh told media men that the examinations were being held across the region, adding that board authorities had taken all-out measures to ensure a peaceful environment and prevent cheating at the examination centres.

He said that section 144 had already been imposed around the examination centres.

The examinations were also held in Khairpur and Ghotki districts.