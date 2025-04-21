HSSC First Annual From 21st April, Roll Slips Dispatched
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has finalized all arrangements for the Intermediate First Annual Examinations 2025, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 29. Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations Tanvir Asghar Awan confirmed in a joint statement issued today that 59,550 candidates are set to appear in this year's examinations.
To ensure transparency, the board has implemented advanced technological measures, including digital tools, CCTV surveillance, and an online monitoring system.
According to the details, daily inspection teams will oversee all examination centers, with additional support from district administration and the Special Branch, which will submit direct reports to the board office.
The authorities have announced that the Regular candidates can access their roll number slips via their respective educational institutions' portals, while private candidates would receive theirs by mailing addresses as per record.
The private candidates can also download their slips from the board’s official website by entering their "B-Form" or online admission details.
The board chairman said that strict adherence to the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy against malpractice has been emphasized, with stringent action promised against the booti mafia. Examination staff lists have been shared with the Special Branch for thorough vetting, and digital verification systems will bolster security.
The spokesman Rawalpindi Board urged the candidates to contact the board office for any queries regarding roll number slips or examination-related issues, at 051-5450917, 051-5450918, 051-5450920 and 0333-5464775.
