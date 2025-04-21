Open Menu

HSSC First Annual From 21st April, Roll Slips Dispatched

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

HSSC First Annual from 21st April, Roll slips dispatched

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi has finalized all arrangements for the Intermediate First Annual Examinations 2025, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 29. Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and Controller of Examinations Tanvir Asghar Awan confirmed in a joint statement issued today that 59,550 candidates are set to appear in this year's examinations.

To ensure transparency, the board has implemented advanced technological measures, including digital tools, CCTV surveillance, and an online monitoring system.

According to the details, daily inspection teams will oversee all examination centers, with additional support from district administration and the Special Branch, which will submit direct reports to the board office.

The authorities have announced that the Regular candidates can access their roll number slips via their respective educational institutions' portals, while private candidates would receive theirs by mailing addresses as per record.

The private candidates can also download their slips from the board’s official website by entering their "B-Form" or online admission details.

The board chairman said that strict adherence to the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy against malpractice has been emphasized, with stringent action promised against the booti mafia. Examination staff lists have been shared with the Special Branch for thorough vetting, and digital verification systems will bolster security.

The spokesman Rawalpindi Board urged the candidates to contact the board office for any queries regarding roll number slips or examination-related issues, at 051-5450917, 051-5450918, 051-5450920 and 0333-5464775.

Recent Stories

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

8 minutes ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

21 minutes ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

29 minutes ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan