HSSC part-1 result announced

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha announced Higher Secondary school Certificate(HSSC) Part-I results.

Secretary Education board Dr Mohsin Abbas uploaded the results online in a ceremony held at BISE hall here on Thursday.

According to controller Examinations Riaz Qadeer,a total of 59315 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 27317 candidates secured more than 33% marks.The success ratio of the candidates was 46.05%,he added.

Other board officials were also present on the occasion.