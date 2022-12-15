UrduPoint.com

HSSC Part-I (Humanities & Commerce) Exams-2022 Result Announced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

HSSC part-I (Humanities & Commerce) exams-2022 result announced

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana on Thursday announced the result of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Part-I (Class-XI) Annual Examinations-2022, Humanities and Commerce Groups.

The BISE Larkana covers Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Kandhkot, Kashmore and Jacobabad districts and two talukas of Dadu District i.e Taluka Khairpur Nathan Shah and Taluka Maher.

According to the statistical data issued by the Controller BISE Larkana Fakuruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, 579 (boys and girls) were registered candidates for exams while 529 candidates (boys and girls) were appeared in the annual examinations-2022 in Humanities(Regular) Group.

Out of them, 392 boys and girls students are declared passed in six papers, 74 candidates in five papers, 18 in four papers, nine in three papers, three in two papers, eight boys and girls students in one paper while 51 candidates were failed in all papers while the result of 24 candidates has been withheld on various grounds.

The result Gazette added that in Commerce Group, 395 candidates (boys and girls) were registered from six districts i.e Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Kandhkot and two talukas included Khairpur Nathan Shah and Mehar of Dadu district, out of which 374 were appeared in the annual examinations-2022.

Around 331 Boys and girls candidates were declared passed in all the seven papers, 24 in six papers, six in five papers, one in three papers and three in two papers. 21 candidates were failed in all papers while the results of 08 boys and girls candidates have been withheld in copy case.

The Controller of Examinations has asked the candidates not to contact BISE Larkana for marks certificates, as the same would be delivered to their respective institution.



