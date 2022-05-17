UrduPoint.com

HSY, Mehwish Hayat To Share Screen Space In Upcoming TV Project

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2022 | 08:01 PM

HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcoming TV project

Esteemed fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen a.k.a HSY, gears up for his next TV project alongside Mehwish Hayat under the banner of iDream Entertainment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Esteemed fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen a.k.a HSY, gears up for his next tv project alongside Mehwish Hayat under the banner of iDream Entertainment.

Following the success of his debut drama and film, HSY has just announced that he will be gracing the screen again, on a local television channel.

The 'Ishrat Made In China' star took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and wrote "Proud to announce that I will be starring in my next TV project for a private television channel with none other than the incredible Mehwish Hayat.

" The designer-turned-actor further revealed some details about his upcoming project to keep the audience in anticipation.

According to HSY's official Instagram post the much-anticipated project is produced under the banner of iDream Entertainment. Directed by the leading Pakistani director Ahmed Bhatti and penned by the very talented Faiza Iftikhar.

The man of many talents looks super excited about his next project. Fans also can't wait to watch Mehwish and HSY sharing screen space for the first time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies China Man Mehwish Hayat Post TV Share Instagram

Recent Stories

CS vows to continue efforts against polio till its ..

CS vows to continue efforts against polio till its complete eradication

18 seconds ago
 Cricketer Sharjeel Khan attends Sports Arena event ..

Cricketer Sharjeel Khan attends Sports Arena event at IUB

19 seconds ago
 IAEA to Send New Expert Mission to Chernobyl NPP i ..

IAEA to Send New Expert Mission to Chernobyl NPP in Coming Weeks - Chief

20 seconds ago
 Sindh Consortium of Universities formed with HEC f ..

Sindh Consortium of Universities formed with HEC financial assistance

22 seconds ago
 41 arrested on gambling charges

41 arrested on gambling charges

4 minutes ago
 IPEMC to ensure implementation of PM's directives ..

IPEMC to ensure implementation of PM's directives regarding measures against hea ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.