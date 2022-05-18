UrduPoint.com

HSY, Mehwish Hayat To Share Screen Space In Upcoming TV Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:31 AM

HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcoming TV project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Esteemed fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen a.k.a HSY, gears up for his next tv project alongside Mehwish Hayat under the banner of iDream Entertainment.

Following the success of his debut drama and film, HSY has just announced that he will be gracing the screen again, on a local television channel.

The 'Ishrat Made In China' star took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and wrote "Proud to announce that I will be starring in my next TV project for a private television channel with none other than the incredible Mehwish Hayat.

" The designer-turned-actor further revealed some details about his upcoming project to keep the audience in anticipation.

According to HSY's official Instagram post the much-anticipated project is produced under the banner of iDream Entertainment. Directed by the leading Pakistani director Ahmed Bhatti and penned by the very talented Faiza Iftikhar.

The man of many talents looks super excited about his next project. Fans also can't wait to watch Mehwish and HSY sharing screen space for the first time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies China Man Mehwish Hayat Post TV Share Instagram

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

58 minutes ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

58 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

58 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

59 minutes ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.