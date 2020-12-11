UrduPoint.com
HTAD Forms Committee To Address Issues Of Khassadar, Levies Force Etc

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:09 PM

HTAD forms committee to address issues of Khassadar, Levies Force etc

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department (HTAD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a task force committee to address issues related to the job structure of Khassadar, Levies Force in merged districts of erstwhile FATA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Home and Tribal Affairs Department (HTAD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a task force committee to address issues related to the job structure of Khassadar, Levies Force in merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

Official sources said on Friday that the task force committee would comprise of four members and Special Secretary Home, Muhammad Asif would lead the proceedings of the committee.

The sources further informed that the committee was formed after formal approval accorded by the provincial cabinet.

The committee would scrutinize and work on applications of Khassadar Levies Force who were left from unification in the police force for different reasons after the merger of tribal districts.

The official sources said that Khassadar Levies Force has rendered matchless sacrifices for the cause of peace in the area and their issues would be resolved on priority basis. The committee would prepare recommendations in this regard and present it to the relevant forum well in time.

More Stories From Pakistan

