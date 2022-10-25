UrduPoint.com

HTVs Not Allowed To Enter City During Restricted Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi, Naveed Irshad on Tuesday said that the entry of heavy traffic vehicles (HTVs) in the city during restricted hours was completely banned in order to prevent accidents and improve the integrated traffic system

The CTO said that the HTVs caused massive traffic jams and would not be allowed to enter the city during day time. Strict action would be taken against every vehicle causing obstruction to the flow of traffic, he added.

He urged the road users, particularly public transport drivers to follow traffic rules, adding that an awareness campaign was started to acquaint people with traffic laws, while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

"The Traffic education Wing has been making efforts to create awareness so that road journeys be made safe," the CTO added.

He said the police was making efforts to maintain traffic discipline on highways and involving the community in curbing traffic violations.

Faisal Bashir, In-charge of Traffic Civil Line Circle, during checking at Jhelum Road, Gulstan Colony and Circle area imposed fine on 23 HTV drivers while the route permits of two vehicles were also suspended.

