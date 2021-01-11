HU announces dress code for students, administration and faculty members

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Hazara University (HU) Manshera Monday issued a new dress code for the students, faculty and administration staff working there.

On the recommendations of the 22nd Academic Council's meeting of HU, the administration notified new dress code for male/female students, administration and faculty members.

According to the notification female students have been asked to wear Abya (Black/Grey or Blue without any decoration), Scarf/Dupatta (While/ Black/Dark Blue/Mehroon), Shalwar Qameez (Not sleeveless) with Dupatta and Chadar, must wear student ID card in the university.

Female students are also prohibited to use skinny jeans, tights and t-shirts, excessive makeup, jewels and carrying large handbags has also been prohibited.

The males have been directed to use dress pants with dress shirts, dress shoes with socks, Shalwar kameez and properly presses with waistcoat/coat/sweater/jacket (plane), warm cap for winter. Male students are prohibited to wear skin-tight jeans, shorts, chains and slippers, long hair and ponytails.

The administration staff has been directed to wear neat, clean and presentable clothes whereas the teachers are required to wear a black gown during lectures. Administration and faculty members are also forbidden to wear shorts, skinny jeans, slippers earrings and wrist chains.

A mixed reaction of students and people of the region was observed, some of them supported the new dress code and some has termed it dictatorial.