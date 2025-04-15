HU celebrates conferment of national award on Chancellor Sadia Rashid

A series of colourful events were held at Madinat al-Hikmah on Tuesday morning during which faculty members, staff and students of Hamdard University, Hamdard Intermediate College, Hamdard Public School, and Hamdard Village School commemorated and celebrated conferment of the coveted Hilal-e-Imtiaz upon Sadia Rashid by the government of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A series of colourful events were held at Madinat al-Hikmah on Tuesday morning during which faculty members, staff and students of Hamdard University, Hamdard Intermediate College, Hamdard Public School, and Hamdard Village school commemorated and celebrated conferment of the coveted Hilal-e-Imtiaz upon Sadia Rashid by the government of Pakistan.

Sadia Rashid, the president of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan and chancellor of Hamdard University, was decorated with the high national award by President Asif Ali Zardari during an investiture ceremony held in Islamabad on March 23. She was given the award in recognition of her services and contributions in the fields of education and healthcare.

A smartly dressed contingent of students and guards carrying the national flag and the university colours welcomed Madam Sadia Rashid when her car reached the main gate of Madinat al Hikmah.

Her vehicle was then led to one of the grassy grounds of the university by a cavalcade of dozens of motorbikes.

Hundreds of students stood in formation in her honour on the grassy field as Vice Chancellor of Hamdard University Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan, Registrar Kaleem A. Ghias, deans of faculties, heads of departments, and principals of two schools and a college greeted her.

The national anthem was played as the chancellor alighted from her vehicle.

After a brief ceremony at which national songs were played and brief tributes paid to the chancellor, she was driven to the main auditorium at Bait al-Hikmah.

A documentary prepared by a university student, entitled “Transforming lives through education and humanity”, was also screened on the occasion. The event concluded with a beautiful rendition of “Dua-e-Said”.