HU confers degrees to 1,200 students, scholars

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Hamdard University (HU) conferred PhD, MPhil, Master’s, Bachelor’s and associate degrees on over 1,200 students and scholars at its 26th convocation held on Saturday.

The convocation ceremony was presided over by Sadia Rashid, the chancellor of the university and president of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan. Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, the chairman of the Higher Education Commission Pakistan, was the chief guest.

On the occasion, PhDs were conferred on nine scholars and MPhil degrees on 12. Thirty-five of the students were awarded MS degrees, 45 BEd, 11 BCA, 86 BS, 42 MBA, 52 BBA, 156 BE, 141 BCS, 47 BA-LLB, 186 MBBS, 37 BDS, 27 BEMS, and 293 students were given PharmD degrees. Seventy-five students were awarded associate degrees.

In recognition of their hard work during various courses of study, three students were awarded the Shaheed Hakim Saeed Gold Medals and five the Shaheed Hakim Saeed Certificates.

The Names of the students who were awarded gold medals were M. Hassan Fazil, Sumayya Arshad and Sadganj Mubarak.

The students who were given the certificates were Hamda Tanzeem, Bisma Saleem, Khalid Mehmood, Sahibzada Kazim Mehmood and Rehma Aqil.

Nineteen students from different faculties were awarded other medals. The names of these students were Sadia Khan, Syeda Tehreem Hussain, M. Kashan Malik, Syeda Laiba Khalid, Muhammad Faisal, Iftikhar, Zain Khalid, Ali Hyder, Erum Samejo, Amani, Durdana Lariab, M. Hassan Fazil, Maryam Sultana, M. Wasil Javed, Fahma Minhaj Uddin, Yusra Zahid, Omaima Khalid, Touseef Ahmed and Aazar Frederick Wilson.

Addressing the ceremony Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtiar Ahmed said late Hakim Muhammad Saeed had enlightened the lamp of education by establishing Madinat-ul-Hikmah. He said that we as a nation need a new social contract and that the wheel of the economy should not stop under any circumstances.

Chancellor Hamdarad University Sadia Rashid said the varsity is proud of their graduates as wherever they go, will make the name their motherland and the Alma mater bright.

She said Hamdard University was always making efforts to further improve its educational quality.

Vice Chancellor Prof Syed Shabibul Hassan congratulated all students on receiving their degrees.