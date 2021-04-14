HU department of archeology plays vital role for preservation of old civilizations: Faryal Ali Ghauar

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :WAPDA Adviser for implementation of the cultural heritage management plan, Diamer Basha Dam (DBD) Faryal Ali Ghauar Wednesday said the department of Archeology of Hazara University (HU) was playing its role for the preservation of old civilizations remains and new excavation.

During a meeting with the HU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jameel Ahmed at his office, Faryal Ali Ghauar stated that we want to establish a joint venture with the HU Department of Archeology and scholars for the protection of cultural heritage and other findings of DBD, to preserve these assets scientifically. She said establishing a 3-D scanning laboratory was also under consideration.

We would also give training to the faculty members about scanning, data processing and data storage which would enable them to preserve the cultural heritage of DBD in a modern way, she added.

HU Archeological Department Head Dr. Shakirullah briefed Faryal Ali Ghuauar about ongoing projects at various places of the country.

Earlier, on the arrival of Faryal Ali Ghauar at HU, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jameel Ahmed welcomed her and briefed her about the university research and development project. The vice chancellor said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained a center of the world's largest civilizations, the department of archeology has played an exemplary role to preserve the culture and heritage of ancient civilizations.

The VC stated that the archeology department also discovered remains of old civilizations all over the country, preserve them and introduce them on an international level which was commendable.

He also assured his cooperation for the protection of cultural heritage and other findings of DBD.