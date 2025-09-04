Open Menu

HU Holds Seminar On Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

HU holds seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Hamdard University organised a seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The event featured Naat recitations, and speech competitions highlighting the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace be Upon Him).

Muhammad Usman Sharif, CEO of a local organisation, attended the programme as chief guest. A large number of students, faculty members and staff participated in the event.

Addressing the participants, the chief guest said the life of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for all mankind.

He observed that the Seerat-un-Nabi provides guiding principles and standards for humanity until the Day of Judgement.

Appreciating the enthusiasm of the students, he remarked that the keen interest of the younger generation shows their inclination towards understanding and adopting the Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) teachings.

The competitions saw students presenting well-reasoned and impactful speeches on different aspects of the Seerat, along with recitations of Naats.

The panel of judges included Luqman Hakeem, Hakeem Anas Shamsi, Dr Wasi Butt and Muhammad Usman Sharif.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, awards and commemorative gifts were presented to the chief guest and the winners of the competitions.

