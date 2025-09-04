HU Holds Seminar On Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Hamdard University organised a seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
The event featured Naat recitations, and speech competitions highlighting the life and teachings of Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace be Upon Him).
Muhammad Usman Sharif, CEO of a local organisation, attended the programme as chief guest. A large number of students, faculty members and staff participated in the event.
Addressing the participants, the chief guest said the life of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for all mankind.
He observed that the Seerat-un-Nabi provides guiding principles and standards for humanity until the Day of Judgement.
Appreciating the enthusiasm of the students, he remarked that the keen interest of the younger generation shows their inclination towards understanding and adopting the Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) teachings.
The competitions saw students presenting well-reasoned and impactful speeches on different aspects of the Seerat, along with recitations of Naats.
The panel of judges included Luqman Hakeem, Hakeem Anas Shamsi, Dr Wasi Butt and Muhammad Usman Sharif.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, awards and commemorative gifts were presented to the chief guest and the winners of the competitions.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
12 dead, 1,199 injured in Punjab road accidents4 minutes ago
-
Floods wreak havoc in Punjab, hundreds of villages submerged, crops destroyed4 minutes ago
-
Teams of Agriculture and Livestock departments actively participating in flood relief operations4 minutes ago
-
Traffic warden held for allegedly selling state land4 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder’s nephew in Jinnah House case4 minutes ago
-
Paharpur AC pays surprise visit to Agriculture Department office4 minutes ago
-
Cantt Police arrest man wanted for 2020 restaurant theft4 minutes ago
-
PPL strikes major oil and gas reserves in Potwar region4 minutes ago
-
HU holds seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW)4 minutes ago
-
KP Minister Meena Khan distributes relief among flood victims of Buner4 minutes ago
-
PPL announces major oil & gas discovery from Dhok Sultan-03 in Potwar region4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Government Appoints Focal Persons for Journalists' Protection14 minutes ago