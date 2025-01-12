HU Holds Third Board Of Studies Meeting For Public Policy And Administration Department
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Department of Public Policy and Administration at Hazara University Mansehra convened its third board of Studies meeting under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Farahna Kazmi, Dean of the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences.
The meeting focused on key academic and research matters, approving the revised scheme of studies for the BS and MPhil programs. Additionally, a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Policy was also sanctioned.
Prominent academics and professionals including former Dean of the Faculty of Law and Social Sciences, Prof Dr Bahadur Shah; Prof Dr Wasif Jamal from IM Sciences Peshawar; Prof Dr Athar Rasheed from NUML Islamabad; Chairman of the Department, Muhammad Waseem; Assistant Prof Akhtar Nawaz; Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra, Yasir Hussain and Chief Executive Officer of Saibaan, Sahibzada Jawad Al-Faizi participated in the meeting.
The meeting emphasized the importance of enhancing the academic framework and fostering research initiatives to meet contemporary challenges in public policy and administration.
