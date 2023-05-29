UrduPoint.com

HU International Workshop On "Ancient Pottery Analysis And Sculptures Making Techniques" Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 07:31 PM

HU international workshop on "Ancient Pottery Analysis and Sculptures Making Techniques" concludes

Four day-long international workshops Monday were organized by the Department of Archaeology Hazara University Mansehra in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology & Museums government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the University of Leister UK on British "Ancient Pottery Analysis and Sculptures Making Techniques" concluded, the workshop was started on May 26

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Four day-long international workshops Monday were organized by the Department of Archaeology Hazara University Mansehra in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology & Museums government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the University of Leister UK on British "Ancient Pottery Analysis and Sculptures Making Techniques" concluded, the workshop was started on May 26.

Prof. (Dr.) Jonathan Mark Kenoyer from the University of Wisconsin USA was a key resource person along with two other technical resource persons including Allah Dita from Harappa and Iftikhar from Taxila.

The students, scholars, and faculty of the Department of Archaeology, Tourism and Conservation Studies, Hazara University actively participated in the four days workshop. The research scholars and faculty members from the University of the Punjab and Quaid e Azam University Islamabad also participated in the workshop.

The resource persons provided a brief overview of ancient technology of pottery production i.e., selection of the clay, mixing it with other ingredients, making different pots with hand and wheel, drying in the open air and making proper kiln for firing the pots.

The method of making Clay sculptures was also shown to the participant during the workshop by the resource person. The scientific analysis was also performed in the experimental Lab of the department where clay from local resources, Sahiwal Harrapa and the University campus were selected for comparative study.

At the end, the resource persons and the participants were awarded participation certificates by the Vice Chancellor Pro. Dr. Mohsan Nawaz and the Dean Faculty of Social and Humanities Prof. Dr. Syed Mujtaba Hussain Shah.

Related Topics

USA Firing Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa University Of The Punjab Technology Quaid E Azam Sahiwal United Kingdom Taxila May Hazara University Mansehra From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Justice Ministry Says Includes Greenpeace ..

Russian Justice Ministry Says Includes Greenpeace in List of Undesirable NGOs

46 seconds ago
 Two former MPAs part ways with PTI

Two former MPAs part ways with PTI

47 seconds ago
 Govt to present business-friendly budget: Federal ..

Govt to present business-friendly budget: Federal Minister for Finance and Reven ..

33 seconds ago
 Excise Peshawar recovers 14400gm hashish

Excise Peshawar recovers 14400gm hashish

34 seconds ago
 Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) arranges Alumni ..

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) arranges Alumni meet up 2023

37 seconds ago
 KU marks Youm-e-Takbir by remembering late A. Q. K ..

KU marks Youm-e-Takbir by remembering late A. Q. Khan

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.