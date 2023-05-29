HU international workshop on "Ancient Pottery Analysis and Sculptures Making Techniques" concludes

Four day-long international workshops Monday were organized by the Department of Archaeology Hazara University Mansehra in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology & Museums government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the University of Leister UK on British "Ancient Pottery Analysis and Sculptures Making Techniques" concluded, the workshop was started on May 26

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Four day-long international workshops Monday were organized by the Department of Archaeology Hazara University Mansehra in collaboration with the Directorate of Archaeology & Museums government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the University of Leister UK on British "Ancient Pottery Analysis and Sculptures Making Techniques" concluded, the workshop was started on May 26.

Prof. (Dr.) Jonathan Mark Kenoyer from the University of Wisconsin USA was a key resource person along with two other technical resource persons including Allah Dita from Harappa and Iftikhar from Taxila.

The students, scholars, and faculty of the Department of Archaeology, Tourism and Conservation Studies, Hazara University actively participated in the four days workshop. The research scholars and faculty members from the University of the Punjab and Quaid e Azam University Islamabad also participated in the workshop.

The resource persons provided a brief overview of ancient technology of pottery production i.e., selection of the clay, mixing it with other ingredients, making different pots with hand and wheel, drying in the open air and making proper kiln for firing the pots.

The method of making Clay sculptures was also shown to the participant during the workshop by the resource person. The scientific analysis was also performed in the experimental Lab of the department where clay from local resources, Sahiwal Harrapa and the University campus were selected for comparative study.

At the end, the resource persons and the participants were awarded participation certificates by the Vice Chancellor Pro. Dr. Mohsan Nawaz and the Dean Faculty of Social and Humanities Prof. Dr. Syed Mujtaba Hussain Shah.