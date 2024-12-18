HU launches anthology of English short stories

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Hamdard University on Wednesday launched an anthology of short stories in English titled “Transient Moments”, which has been edited and designed jointly by students and teachers of its Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities (FSSH).

The collection comprises 32 short stories written by the students and staff members of the university. During a session of the literature festival, Fatima Zulfiqar, the student editor of the anthology, announced that it would soon be posted on the website of HU’s ORIC department. “So everyone will be able to read these stories online.”

Ayesha Khan and Faryal Shakeel, who were also part of the team that put the anthology together, said the faculty would keep on producing such books in future as well.

During the other sessions of the festival, which was organised by FSSH in collaboration with ORIC, students of Karachi University, Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology and HU tried to outdo each other in contests involving writing short stories, penning pieces of poetry, preparing literary posters, and presenting short plays/skits.

Speaking on the occasion, HU’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hasan said activities like the ones organised on Wednesday allowed the students to put into practice new ideas and thoughts. “Such events also give confidence to the students, which is essential if he/she has to forge ahead in life.”

He was of the opinion that if one doesn’t take part in the competitions but organises them even then he/she will gain valuable experience. “That’s why I urge all the students and teachers to arrange such activities from time to time.”

Earlier, in his welcome address Dean of FSSH Prof Dr Asadullah Larik said literature is important not just for those who study social sciences or humanities but for all the people studying other disciplines as well. “Life is literature and literature is life.”

The keynote speech was presented by Imran Shamshad Narmi, who gave valuable tips to the audience on writing interesting dramas and short stories.