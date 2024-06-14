HU, Matrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Metrix Pakistan, in collaboration with Hazara University Mansehra on Friday organized a one-day workshop on career development HU Mansehra.

The event brought together a diverse community of students from the University of Haripur, Abbottabad University, UET Mardan, GIKI Swabi, Fast Peshawar, Jinnah College, Mansehra, and other colleges.

Speakers, including Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Khan, PhD Education, University of Leicester, UK, and Chairperson, Department of Education, Hazara University, Mansehra, delivered their lecture. Dr. Khan shared his expertise in education and provided valuable insights to attendees on career enhancement.

"This workshop is a great initiative by Metrix Pakistan and Hazara University Mansehra, and I am honored to be a part of it," Dr.

Khan said.

"Career development is a crucial aspect of an individual's life, and I am happy to share my expertise with the students."

Mohib Malik, Director of Metrix Pakistan, also addressed the occasion while sharing his expertise on career development.

"We are committed to providing a platform for individuals to explore their career potential, gain valuable knowledge, and develop skills to succeed in their chosen fields," Malik said.

"I am excited to announce that Metrix Pakistan is going to organize the biggest tech summit and expo in the varsity; this event will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators to share their insights and showcase cutting-edge technologies," he informed.