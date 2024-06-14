HU, Metrix Pakistan Organizes Day Long Career Development Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Metrix Pakistan, in collaboration with Hazara University Mansehra on Friday organized a one-day workshop on career development HU Mansehra
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Metrix Pakistan, in collaboration with Hazara University Mansehra on Friday organized a one-day workshop on career development HU Mansehra.
The event brought together a diverse community of students from the University of Haripur, Abbottabad University, UET Mardan, GIKI Swabi, Fast Peshawar, Jinnah College, Mansehra, and other colleges.
Speakers, including Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Khan, PhD Education, University of Leicester, UK, and Chairperson, Department of Education, Hazara University, Mansehra, delivered their lecture. Dr. Khan shared his expertise in education and provided valuable insights to attendees on career enhancement.
"This workshop is a great initiative by Metrix Pakistan and Hazara University Mansehra, and I am honored to be a part of it," Dr.
Khan said.
"Career development is a crucial aspect of an individual's life, and I am happy to share my expertise with the students."
Mohib Malik, Director of Metrix Pakistan, also addressed the occasion while sharing his expertise on career development.
"We are committed to providing a platform for individuals to explore their career potential, gain valuable knowledge, and develop skills to succeed in their chosen fields," Malik said.
"I am excited to announce that Metrix Pakistan is going to organize the biggest tech summit and expo in the varsity; this event will bring together industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators to share their insights and showcase cutting-edge technologies," he informed.
APP/hqz/ftp
Recent Stories
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world
Distt admin bans tomatoes transportation, closes down illegal cattle markets
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches
To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star ..
People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit
PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points
Ministry of Health cares for pilgrims during Hajj season
Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sector ..
Foreign Minister receives phone call from acting Iranian FM
Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon27 minutes ago
-
BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq11 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world11 minutes ago
-
Ban on electronic cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches11 minutes ago
-
To protect the natural beauty of the River Kunhar and other streams KDA and Star Hydro power company ..11 minutes ago
-
People advised to adopt health safety measures during cattle markets visit24 minutes ago
-
Federal minister stresses future-ready education48 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys 13k contaminated milk in ICT48 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys 13,000 litres contaminated milk in ICT48 minutes ago
-
Countrywide cattle markets, bazaars witnessing huge rush of customers49 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls on President Asif Ali Zardari58 minutes ago
-
HU, Matrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop58 minutes ago