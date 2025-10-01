Open Menu

HU Observes World Tourism Day With Seminar On Sustainable Transformation

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

HU observes World Tourism Day with seminar on sustainable transformation

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Department of Tourism and Hospitality at Hazara University (HU) Mansehra on Wednesday organized a seminar titled “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” in connection with World Tourism Day. The event drew a large number of students, faculty members, and administrative officials.

Speaking as the chief guest, tourism expert Amara Saeed shared her professional experiences with Quaid-e-Azam University’s Pakistan Institute of Development Economics and the Aga Khan Development Network. She stressed that the sustainable growth of tourism depends on the careful use of natural resources, adding that if nature is violated, it retaliates. “Pakistan is already facing severe consequences of climate change, which have badly affected tourism as well as other sectors of life,” she said.

She criticized poor construction practices in the hotel industry and the dumping of waste into rivers and streams, warning that such activities are fueling environmental degradation. She added that empowering local communities is key to turning tourism into a strong industry.

Guest of Honour, Umar Arshad Khan, Director Administration and Finance at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, said the provincial government is committed to the promotion of tourism.

He assured that collaboration with universities, including Hazara University, would continue to strengthen in the future.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikramullah Khan emphasized the need for private sector involvement in developing the tourism industry. He directed the concerned faculty members to prepare recommendations on engaging private partners and also thanked the KP Culture and Tourism Authority for their support. He congratulated Dr. Anas Mahmood Arif, Head of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality, for successfully hosting the event.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Shakirullah Khan, in his closing remarks, said the Department of Tourism and Hospitality has been playing a vital role in tourism promotion and local development. He noted that the department’s graduates are serving professionally in the hotel industry and other related fields. He expressed hope that the seminar would open new avenues for tourism promotion and position Hazara University as a leading platform for the sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Assistant Professor Muhammad Alam delivered a multimedia presentation showcasing the natural beauty, culture, and lifestyle of the northern areas of Pakistan.

