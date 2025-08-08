HU Organizes Exhibition Of Pakistan Movement's Rare Photographs
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) An exhibition of numerous rare photographs documenting the Pakistan Movement was held on Friday in the lobby of the Bait al-Hikmah library, drawing considerable interest from hundreds of students from Hamdard Group’s educational institutions.
The exhibition was organized by Hamdard University in collaboration with the Idara Nazria-e-Pakistan (INP), Lahore. Senior INP official Professor Zahid Javed was present to provide detailed explanations of each photograph to the visitors.
The event was inaugurated by Dean of Faculty of Engineering Sciences and Technology, Prof Dr Engr M. Aamer Saleem. Registrar Kaleem A. Ghias, Professor Dr Mansoob Siddiqui, and other senior faculty members and staff were present on the occasion.
The large photographs, mounted on steel structures, covered almost all significant developments involved, including the establishment of the All India Muslim League in 1906. Other images depicted Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s visits to London for the Round Table Conferences, his oath-taking ceremony in mid-August 1947, when he assumed office as the country’s first Governor-General, and his address to the first Constituent Assembly in Karachi.
The photographs on display highlighted not only the activities of adult male leaders and supporters of the Muslim League but also showcased its youth and women activists.
Professor Zahid Javed explained that Idara Nazria-e-Pakistan is a non-profit organisation that also publishes books. “We only recover the printing cost for each book. The aim is not to make a profit but to promote reading habits among the youth.”
Students from Hamdard University and Hamdard Public school showed keen interest in the exhibition, attentively studying each photograph and engaging with the history portrayed. Many of them expressed appreciation for the opportunity to connect visually with the country’s liberation struggle and acknowledged the importance of such initiatives in preserving national heritage.
