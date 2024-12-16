HU To Hold Literature Festival, Mushaira
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Hamdard University will hold a Literature Festival and a Mushaira on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.
During the Literature Festival, English and urdu drama skits, poetry and story writing competitions will be organised.
The festival is being organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities in collaboration with ORIC.
A large number of students and faculty members will be attending it.
A number of prominent personalities are also expected to attend it.
The Mushaira will be presided over by famous poet Dr Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui.
Well-known poets Dr Fatima Hassan, Dr Iqbal Peerzada, Khalid Irfan, Haider H. Jalisee, Ambreen Haseeb Amber, Dr Fayyaz Vaid, Yaqoob Ghaznavi, and Kamran Nafees will recite their verses on the occasion.
Recent Stories
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Assembly all set to hold 18th Speakers' Conference1 minute ago
-
ICT police bust robbery gang, arrest two dacoits1 minute ago
-
HU to hold Literature Festival, Mushaira1 minute ago
-
Aseefa condemns attacks on polio teams in Karak, Bannu11 minutes ago
-
CM Murad launches 7-day polio eradication campaign11 minutes ago
-
Character building must be core focus of education: Masood Ahmad11 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign kicks off in Hyderabad; DC, SSP administer drops to children11 minutes ago
-
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoor16 minutes ago
-
'PSCA working with institutions to eliminate terror'41 minutes ago
-
Adulterated milk wasted41 minutes ago
-
DC visits Timergara Medical College to review ongoing projects41 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam’s 14 key sites41 minutes ago