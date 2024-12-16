Open Menu

HU To Hold Literature Festival, Mushaira

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

HU to hold Literature Festival, Mushaira

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Hamdard University will hold a Literature Festival and a Mushaira on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

During the Literature Festival, English and urdu drama skits, poetry and story writing competitions will be organised.

The festival is being organized by the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities in collaboration with ORIC.

A large number of students and faculty members will be attending it.

A number of prominent personalities are also expected to attend it.

The Mushaira will be presided over by famous poet Dr Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui.

Well-known poets Dr Fatima Hassan, Dr Iqbal Peerzada, Khalid Irfan, Haider H. Jalisee, Ambreen Haseeb Amber, Dr Fayyaz Vaid, Yaqoob Ghaznavi, and Kamran Nafees will recite their verses on the occasion.

