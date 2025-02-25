Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Energy honored with 04 CSR awards for the year 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy Pvt. Limited, the operator of the Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant, has been honored with four prestigious awards for its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The company was recognized for its efforts in areas like ethical advertising, vocational training, waste management, and CSR projects at the CSR Awards 2025 ceremony, held at Serena Hotel in Islamabad. The event, organized by the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH), brought together industry leaders, government officials, and environmental advocates, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

The recognition highlights the company’s dedication to not only meeting its business goals but also making a positive impact on society and the environment. The four award categories underscore key aspects of corporate responsibility: CSR Projects, Ethical Advertisement, Vocational Trainings, and Waste Management.

Each of these categories reflects a crucial aspect of corporate responsibility, emphasizing the broader impact companies have on communities and the environment. The recognition for CSR Projects highlights the company's continuous efforts in developing and supporting initiatives that contribute to social and environmental well-being. Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (PAKISTAN) Energy Pvt. Limited has been deeply involved in various projects aimed at uplifting local communities and providing assistance where it is most needed.

Through various projects, the company has made a difference in local communities, providing support where it’s most needed. Its ethical advertising practices have set a standard for transparency and integrity in communications. By offering vocational training to local residents, Huaneng Shandong Ruyi has helped improve job prospects and contributed to the region's economic growth.

Additionally, the company’s waste management initiatives have minimized environmental impact, setting a strong example for sustainable practices in the energy industry.

The Awards Distribution Ceremony was graced by Mr. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, the Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs, who was the distinguished Chief Guest of the event. In his keynote address, Mr. Sheikh praised Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (PAKISTAN) Energy Pvt. Limited for its significant contributions to sustainable development, particularly in the energy sector. He emphasized the company’s role in fostering ethical business practices, promoting environmental sustainability. Mr. Sheikh’s words reflected the broader sentiment of appreciation shared by all attendees, who acknowledged the company’s leadership in integrating CSR into its core business strategy.

The Chief Guests at the event highlighted Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (PAKISTAN) Energy Pvt. Limited’s role as a catalyst for positive change in the energy industry. The recognition further underscores the importance of companies adopting a holistic approach to business, where success is not measured solely by profits, but also by the positive impact made on society and the planet.

In conclusion, the acknowledgement of Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (PAKISTAN) Energy Pvt. Limited at the CSR Awards in 2025 is a clear demonstration of the company’s leadership in corporate social responsibility. The company’s commitment to fostering sustainable development through its CSR Projects, ethical advertising practices, vocational training initiatives, and waste management strategies has earned it well-deserved recognition.