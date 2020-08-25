UrduPoint.com
Huawei CEO Meets Education Minister Discusses Range Of Issues Of Mutual Interest

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 07:43 PM

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Huawei Mark Meng called on the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood at his office and discussed range of issues of bilateral and mutual interest

Both sides exchanged views on 5G Technology, different training programmes and collaboration in different areas of Ministry of Education, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Huawei is working with HEC to establish 24 Haina labs for training purpose, DWDM networking, video conferencing for 150 universities and smart classrooms project.

Huawei CEO also donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the minister and the latter commended the donation by Huawei. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood also applauded the services and contribution of the company in Pakistan.

Shafqat Mahmood reiterated to further strengthen the collaboration in sector of Education and Professional Training. The meeting was marked by traditional warmth, mutual interest and trust.

