Open Menu

Huawei Connect 2023 To Commence From Sept 20

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Huawei Connect 2023 to commence from Sept 20

Huawei Connect 2023, the premier technology event of the year, is set to take center stage from September 20 to 22 at the prestigious Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center and Shanghai Expo Center

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ):Huawei Connect 2023, the premier technology event of the year, is set to take center stage from September 20 to 22 at the prestigious Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center and Shanghai Expo Center.

With a theme of "Accelerate Intelligence," this event promises to be a game-changer, as it brings together over 100 keynotes, summits, and sessions that delve into the dynamic landscape of AI, networks, and cloud technologies.

In an era where the boundaries of technology are rapidly expanding and reshaping industries, Huawei Connect 2023 aimed to provide a comprehensive perspective on how businesses, industries, and ecosystems are adapting to these transformations. With a focus on both opportunities and challenges, this event will chart a bold new course forward.

Huawei Connect is renowned for being a platform where Huawei unveils its latest cutting-edge products and solutions.

The event facilitates discussions on industry best practices and explores pathways to shared success.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with Huawei partners, customers, and industry experts to explore the trajectory of intelligent technology, the vast opportunities it presents, and strategies for effectively integrating intelligence into various industrial scenarios.

The impressive lineup of speakers included some of the most influential figures in the tech industry, such as: Sabrina Meng, Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman, CFO, Huawei David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Zhang Ping'an, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei; CEO of Huawei Cloud Yang Chaobin, Director of the Board, President of ICT Products & Solutions, Huawei Peng Song, President, ICT Strategy & Marketing, Huawei, Seaway Zhang, President, Computing Product Line, Huawei, Bruno Zhang, CTO, Huawei Cloud, Dang Wenshuan, Chief Strategy Architect, Huawei, Kang Ning, President, Huawei Cloud Global Ecosystem, These esteemed speakers will share their insights and expertise, shedding light on the latest developments in the tech world and the transformative potential of intelligent technology.

In an era where AI, networks, and cloud technologies are converging and revolutionizing the way we live and work, Huawei Connect 2023 promises to be a pivotal event that will shape the future of industries and redefine business models.

The event underscores Huawei's commitment to innovation and collaboration, as it continues to work closely with partners to harness the unprecedented opportunities that lie ahead.

As all industries evolve, the possibilities have never been more exciting, and Huawei is at the forefront, leading the way towards a future where intelligence and technology are seamlessly integrated into our daily lives.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Shanghai David September Event All From Industry Share Best Huawei

Recent Stories

CM KP requested not to approve summary seeking de- ..

CM KP requested not to approve summary seeking de-notification of three national ..

8 minutes ago
 International workshop on 'Advances in Nuclear Med ..

International workshop on 'Advances in Nuclear Medicine' kicks off at COMSTECH

8 minutes ago
 SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villag ..

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
 Recovery continues: Rupee gains Rs1.04 against US ..

Recovery continues: Rupee gains Rs1.04 against US Dollar

8 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long ..

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long stay in London

2 hours ago
 Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, cla ..

Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, claims ECP

2 hours ago
Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian ..

Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian diplomat amidst allegations o ..

2 hours ago
 Asian markets drop ahead of Fed decision, oil pric ..

Asian markets drop ahead of Fed decision, oil prices push higher

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital cus ..

Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital customs transactions in H1 2023: ..

4 hours ago
 UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on co ..

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on core global issues: Munir Akram

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

6 hours ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan