Huawei Connect 2023 to commence from Sept 20

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ):Huawei Connect 2023, the premier technology event of the year, is set to take center stage from September 20 to 22 at the prestigious Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center and Shanghai Expo Center.

With a theme of "Accelerate Intelligence," this event promises to be a game-changer, as it brings together over 100 keynotes, summits, and sessions that delve into the dynamic landscape of AI, networks, and cloud technologies.

In an era where the boundaries of technology are rapidly expanding and reshaping industries, Huawei Connect 2023 aimed to provide a comprehensive perspective on how businesses, industries, and ecosystems are adapting to these transformations. With a focus on both opportunities and challenges, this event will chart a bold new course forward.

Huawei Connect is renowned for being a platform where Huawei unveils its latest cutting-edge products and solutions.

The event facilitates discussions on industry best practices and explores pathways to shared success.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with Huawei partners, customers, and industry experts to explore the trajectory of intelligent technology, the vast opportunities it presents, and strategies for effectively integrating intelligence into various industrial scenarios.

The impressive lineup of speakers included some of the most influential figures in the tech industry, such as: Sabrina Meng, Deputy Chairwoman, Rotating Chairwoman, CFO, Huawei David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Zhang Ping'an, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei; CEO of Huawei Cloud Yang Chaobin, Director of the Board, President of ICT Products & Solutions, Huawei Peng Song, President, ICT Strategy & Marketing, Huawei, Seaway Zhang, President, Computing Product Line, Huawei, Bruno Zhang, CTO, Huawei Cloud, Dang Wenshuan, Chief Strategy Architect, Huawei, Kang Ning, President, Huawei Cloud Global Ecosystem, These esteemed speakers will share their insights and expertise, shedding light on the latest developments in the tech world and the transformative potential of intelligent technology.

In an era where AI, networks, and cloud technologies are converging and revolutionizing the way we live and work, Huawei Connect 2023 promises to be a pivotal event that will shape the future of industries and redefine business models.

The event underscores Huawei's commitment to innovation and collaboration, as it continues to work closely with partners to harness the unprecedented opportunities that lie ahead.

As all industries evolve, the possibilities have never been more exciting, and Huawei is at the forefront, leading the way towards a future where intelligence and technology are seamlessly integrated into our daily lives.