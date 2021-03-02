UrduPoint.com
Huawei Delegation Calls On IT Minister

Tue 02nd March 2021

A delegation of Huawei led by President of Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang called on Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest

The Huawei delegation lauded the efforts of the minister regarding digitalization, said a news release.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that steps were underway for connectivity and provision of internet services across the country. He said that the government has fixed target of December 2022 for 5G network.

The delegation said that 5G network use and its promotion in the region was the complete focus of Huawei.

Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

