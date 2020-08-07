Huawei donates PPE to help Pakistan fight COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Pakistan Ma Libing Friday presented a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Foreign Ministry as part of Pakistan-China cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ):Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Pakistan Ma Libing Friday presented a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Foreign Ministry as part of Pakistan-China cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Secretary Asia Pacific Zahoor Ahmed and Additional Secretary Foreign Minister's Office Khurram Rathore received the donation.

They appreciated the gesture of support during the pandemic reflecting the brotherly relations between the two countries. They commended the positive role of Huawei Pakistan and looked forward to working together for common purposes.