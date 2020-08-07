UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huawei Donates PPE To Help Pakistan Fight COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:42 PM

Huawei donates PPE to help Pakistan fight COVID-19

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Pakistan Ma Libing Friday presented a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Foreign Ministry as part of Pakistan-China cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ):Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Pakistan Ma Libing Friday presented a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Foreign Ministry as part of Pakistan-China cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Secretary Asia Pacific Zahoor Ahmed and Additional Secretary Foreign Minister's Office Khurram Rathore received the donation.

They appreciated the gesture of support during the pandemic reflecting the brotherly relations between the two countries. They commended the positive role of Huawei Pakistan and looked forward to working together for common purposes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asia Huawei

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

1 hour ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

1 hour ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

2 hours ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

2 hours ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

1 hour ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.