Huawei Joins Cybersecurity Thought Leaders Across The Middle East And Central Asia

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Huawei Middle East and Central Asia joined a high-level media roundtable on day two of the 'GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023' conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The open discussion aimed at aligning strategic priorities for the region, deepening engagement, and steering collaborative efforts in the industry to advance collective action for cyber stability in the telecom industry said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Under the theme "Build more secure and resilient telecom networks to efficiently support the future digital economy" participants in the panel discussed various topics, including collaborations among network operators and their partners, suppliers, and customers in defending against telecom cybersecurity, how regulators could promote local telecom industry's cybersecurity development, and the role of cybersecurity.

Dr Tural Mammadov, Director of the Azerbaijan Computer Emergency Response Center (CERT), was joined in the panel by Dr Mohammad Khaled, Director, Business Development and Strategic projects, e& enterprise, Dr Haitham Hilal Al Hajri, Sr. Executive of Cyber Security Projects, Oman National CERT, Dr Elvin Balajanov, Chairman of the Board, Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organization Association and Dr Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia.

The telecom industry is recognized as a critical infrastructure industry (CII). It plays a vital role in connecting people, businesses, and governments, facilitating communication, information sharing, and commerce on a global scale.

It is very essential to bring together telecom stakeholders to promote the development and optimization of telecom cybersecurity. This includes working closely with telecom service providers, equipment manufacturers, government agencies, and other stakeholders to identify and mitigate cybersecurity risks, develop and implement best practices, and raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity in telecom.

Dr Tural Mammadov thanked the organizers, participants, and sponsors for arranging the event in Baku while reiterating the country's commitment to the highest cybersecurity standards.

"We join the international community in highlighting the risks posed by cybercrime. Likewise, we want to work with our global partners towards joint actions in defending telecom networks." He said, "As an operator, securing our networks against cyber threats and creating safe digital cyberspace remains one of our most important tasks.

We are therefore proud to be here, joining other partners and stakeholders in finding joint outcomes to a common threat." Dr Haitham Hilal Al Hajri said, "Today, the progression towards an interconnected cyber world has become a reality. Unfortunately, this has increased the threats from malicious actors, and protecting our digital assets is a concern for all countries." "Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility and national security agencies, telecom providers and ICT industry players should work together to achieve a more robust cybersecurity posture." Dr Elvin Balajanov said, "We are proud to host our partners and friends here in Azerbaijan. Safeguarding our critical information infrastructure is a key government priority. Therefore, it is crucial that telecommunications providers implement appropriate safeguards, protocols, and technologies to mitigate risks and protect our critical information infrastructure." Dr Aloysius Cheang said, "We need to consider how to meet the increasingly strict compliance requirements of regulators and how to provide secure and trustworthy products and services that fulfill our commitments to customers on the other." We must also embrace a defense-in-depth approach to provide better security, ensure business continuity, and resiliency, and improve efficiency and customer experience." It is worth mentioning here that global standards, internationally agreed processes, and industry best practices are critical in addressing cyber threats effectively. As such, building and implementing an end-to-end global cybersecurity and privacy protection assurance system is one of Huawei's key strategies. Huawei has created an effective, sustainable, and reliable cybersecurity and privacy protection assurance system by referring to the requirements of regulators and customers and industry best practices.

Moreover, NESAS/SCAS is an ideal example of global collaborative efforts in addressing cybersecurity. It offers a standardized cybersecurity assessment mechanism jointly defined by GSMA and 3GPP, to provide useful guidance on 5G security risks and mitigation measures. Huawei has been proactively involved in the telecom cyber security standardization activities led by GSMA ITU-T, 3GPP, and IETF, etc., and has joined security organizations such as OIC-CERT, FIRST, and partnered with mainstream security companies to ensure the cyber security of its customers.

