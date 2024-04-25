Huawei Pakistan organizes “Digital Week”

In an endeavor to unite multiple carriers, enterprises, and partners for the enhancement of digital infrastructure and the creation of an ecosystem, Huawei Pakistan organized a “Digital Week” at its state-of-the-art headquarters at OEC tower Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) In an endeavor to unite multiple carriers, enterprises, and partners for the enhancement of digital infrastructure and the creation of an ecosystem, Huawei Pakistan organized a “Digital Week” at its state-of-the-art headquarters at OEC tower Islamabad.

Ethan Sun, Huawei Pakistan CEO, shared that the Huawei Pakistan Digital Week is part of Huawei’s commitment to building a fully connected, green, Intelligent Pakistan.

He said, “Huawei is working closely with carriers and partners around the world and in Pakistan to strengthen digital infrastructure, build out the ecosystem, and unleash the full value of all connections, said a news release. Personalized user experience, versatile business models, and scalable industrial applications are key success factors as customer demands continue to evolve. To meet these demands, we need to keep evolving digital infrastructure, too. 5G- Advanced has the potential to address these needs and more, and can help pave the way for the ongoing success of 5G globally.”

Focused group sessions on the sidelines of the Digital Week included sessions on Cloud adoption, 5G transformation and AI proliferation.

Executives from Huawei and top telecom, financial and government sectors engaged in a passionate discussion panel to discuss how all stakeholders can work together to realize the benefits of cutting edge technology and the use cases which will have a direct impact on increasing Pakistan’s GDP and uplifting the lives and lifestyles of the citizens.

Regional Experts from Huawei were also present at the event to display and discuss Huawei portfolio, discuss customer pain points and how Huawei can play its role in enabling organizations reach their goal.

While speaking at the digital week , Shahzad Rasheed CEO Huawei Cloud and CTO EBG, said, “Huawei Cloud is pushing boundaries and bringing cutting-edge tech to customers around the world. AI is fuelling the growth of Cloud computing and Huawei is helping its customers worldwide to adopt AI seamlessly. With Huawei Cloud a safe and secure future is here, and full of potential.”

The event was attended by key organizations from telecom, Financial, government and commercial industries