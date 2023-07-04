Huawei unveils innovations in ICT services, software to empower industrial intelligent digital transformation

Huawei, the global technology leader, showcased its latest innovations in ICT services and software at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2023 aimed to empower industrial intelligent digital transformation in collaboration with global carriers and industrial partners

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):Huawei, the global technology leader, showcased its latest innovations in ICT services and software at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2023 aimed to empower industrial intelligent digital transformation in collaboration with global carriers and industrial partners.

Vice President of Huawei's Global Technical Service Department Bruce Xun while addressing the MWC Shanghai 2023 emphasized that by innovating ICT service and software solutions, Huawei will continue to work alongside global carriers to build green, efficient, and robust networks that provide the ultimate experience, chart new growth curves, develop the intelligent digital talent of the future, and drive industrial intelligent digital transformation to create an intelligent world that prioritizes ultimate user experience.

Embracing the dual-E (Energy and Experience) concept, Huawei is committed to promoting a low-carbon circular economy with green and low-carbon target networks.

In the second half of 2022, Huawei initiated a project to reconstruct the sites and equipment rooms of China Mobile Shandong.

As of June 2023, the impact of this project has been substantial, with a total energy savings of 10.6+ million kWh and a reduction in carbon emissions of 3720+ tons, which is equivalent to planting about 200,000 trees.

The explosive growth of computing power requirements has led to a sharp increase in AI computational capacity, accompanied by a dynamic surge in energy consumption. Shenyang AI Computing Center was successfully launched in just six months, achieving a high level of computing density while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency.

In Q2 of 2023, Huawei efficiently upgraded the center's computing power from 100P to 300P, resulting in sustained and efficient business growth for the customer.

Huawei's AUTIN solution facilitated the O&M transformation of China Mobile Tianjin's B2B services. AUTIN ensured a guaranteed user experience, which substantially improved China Mobile Tianjin's private line user satisfaction, ranking it among the top 10 in the China Mobile group nationwide.

AUTIN implements proactive service quality monitoring through multi-vendor cross-domain service topology restoration, facilitating the identification of potential network risks up to 12 hours in advance.

AUTIN has also significantly reduced the average fault diagnosis duration from hours to a few minutes and improved service availability by an impressive 15%.

China Mobile Shanghai is dedicated to constructing high-performance networks that provide superior user experience and drive business success.

With the implementation of Huawei's innovative technologies, including multi-carrier dual-layer beam adjustment, SRCON wireless channel simulation, and scenario-based network optimization, China Mobile Shanghai has achieved the top spot in the MIIT benchmark ranking for two consecutive years.

Huawei's Smart Decision solution has enhanced the marketing efficiency of China Mobile Shanghai and facilitated coordination between its marketing and network departments in marketing activities such as the promotion of the 700M devices, VoNR, and second SIM slots.

As a result, China Mobile Shanghai has experienced a sustainable increase in its 5G user penetration rate and 5G traffic ratio as well as service revenue compared to previous years.

The cloud-native Convergent Billing Solution (CBS) is a comprehensive billing solution designed specifically for carriers, offering a full-stack heterogeneous platform with 99.9999% reliability. With CBS, carriers can drive innovation in subscription packages, streamline operations, and accelerate time-to-value.

Huawei's next-generation Mobile Money solution offers customers with a comprehensive suite of mobile wallets, mobile payment, and mobile financial services.

Following an 18-month collaboration with Huawei, bank K in Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest financial service provider in the local market and maintained this position for four consecutive years.

With its advanced features such as omni-channel access, all-scenario intelligence, high reliability, and large capacity, the AICC has played a significant role in reducing the overall OPEX of China Unicom's 10010 customer service center by 16.5%.

Intelligent digital transformation is a multifaceted process that involves technological advancements and the development of digital talent.

China Mobile Zhejiang has collaborated with Huawei to establish a digital talent maturity model, devise strategies for digital talent development, and offer digital leadership coaching to 130+ managers. This partnership has resulted in the reskilling and upskilling of over 4000 technical employees.

At the conclusion of the conference, Bruce Xun reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to developing cutting-edge ICT services and software solutions through continuous innovation. As a trusted partner, Huawei is committed to working collaboratively with global customers to create an intelligent world that prioritizes the ultimate user experience.