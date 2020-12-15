Hub, Bostan economic zones vital for development of Balohistan: Farman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer Farman Zarkoon Tuesday said the special economic zones of Hub and Bostan were the guarantors of Balochistan development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer Farman Zarkoon Tuesday said the special economic zones of Hub and Bostan were the guarantors of Balochistan development.

Talking to media, he said the Economic Zone of Hub and Bostan were approved in the seventh meeting of the Board of Approval of Special Economic Zones Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan which was held in Islamabad.

Farman said this was an important development regarding special economic zones in Balochistan which will pave the way for investment in these economic zones.

The provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal was paying special attention to these zones in order to accelerate the pace of industrial development and provide employment to the people, he added.