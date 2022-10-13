UrduPoint.com

Hub Bridge To Be Re-constructed In 18 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022

Hub Bridge to be re-constructed in 18 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned have awarded work for reconstruction of Hub Bridge in Balochistan which is expected to be completed in 18 months and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The recent spells of Monsoon in July and August this year had caused massive flood damages in West-Zone, especially in Hub-Uthal-Bela section of National Highway N-25, resulting in collapse of Hub Bridge.

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has been awarded construction contract of the Hub Bridge which was constructed in 1962 by Provincial Communication and Works Department, Balochistan.

As per official information, the field staff was available on sites and had successfully carried out temporary restoration work on emergent basis to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All the damaged sections of National Highways in Balochistan have now been temporarily restored and traffic has been resumed.

Presently work on detour of this bridge has been started by NLC to facilitate the road commuters' (HTV/LTV) on temporary basis till completion of construction on new bridge and detour is expected to be completed within one month.

Meanwhile, a senior official when contacted, on Thursday said keeping in view urgency of work in larger national interest, the National Highway Council has accorded approval to carry out permanent restoration works on G-2-G basis as per Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules from state owned agencies.

The official said NHA along with Frontier Works Organization (FWO), NLC, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) had already started carrying out joint survey of flood damages whereas Foreign consultant would also carry out assessment/rehabilitation and fresh Hydrology/Hydraulic study.

It merits mentioned here that during devastating flooding, heavy structures of N-25 between Hub to Quetta which were constructed by Communication and Works (C&W) Department also critically damaged and collapsed. This included Khanta Bridge at 116km, Lunda Bridge at 121km, five Culverts between 130-160km, and Sardi Wala Bridge at 216km.

These heavy structures had been extensively assessed by NESPAK and were now under design phase as per revised hydraulic study.

The NHA has requested NESPAK to submit the same within shortest possible time but no later than one month, so the same should go through execution phase by completing all procurement/codal formalities in the best interest of road commuters," the official added.

