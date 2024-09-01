Hub Dam Attains Maximum Conservation Level Of 339 Feet
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Hub Dam filled to its maximum conservation level of 339 feet above mean sea level on Sunday, with a live water storage of 646,000 acre-feet.
This storage of water in Hub Dam is anticipated to sustain the water supply requirements for Karachi, and Hub City, District Lasbella, Balochistan for approximately the next three years, said a press release.
The safe passage of excess water through the spillway is currently in operation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cat keeping trend on the rise among girls10 seconds ago
-
'FTO's intervention boosts refunds to Rs 17.3 bln in six months'15 seconds ago
-
CEO SRSO visits Mirpurkhas, held meetings with local support organizations leaders21 seconds ago
-
'Innovative designs key to attracting global, local buyers'24 seconds ago
-
DCs asked to compile lists of tenants10 minutes ago
-
Gilani' s visionary leadership continues to inspire: Imtiaz Wani pays tribute20 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 282,700 cusecs water20 minutes ago
-
Sir Syed Express train restored under public-private partnership20 minutes ago
-
15 held with contraband40 minutes ago
-
Excise dept to bring 40,000 new units into tax net50 minutes ago
-
DG hails 'Kissan Card' as a game changer for Punjab's farmers50 minutes ago
-
Eight Children injured after roof of school collapsed in Tando Adam1 hour ago