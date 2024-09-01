Hub dam attains maximum conservation level of 339 feet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Hub Dam filled to its maximum conservation level of 339 feet above mean sea level on Sunday, with a live water storage of 646,000 acre-feet.

This storage of water in Hub Dam is anticipated to sustain the water supply requirements for Karachi, and Hub City, District Lasbella, Balochistan for approximately the next three years, said a press release.

The safe passage of excess water through the spillway is currently in operation.