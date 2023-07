ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Hub dam filled to its maximum level of 339 feet above mean sea level and the excess water is being released safely downstream through spillway.

"Once filled, Hub Dam with a live storage capacity of 645,470 acre feet can provide water to Karachi and district Lasbela for consecutive three years," said a statement issued here on Thursday.