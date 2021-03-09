UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hub Power Holdings Ltd. Ready To Explore Oil, Gas Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Hub Power Holdings Ltd. ready to explore Oil, Gas sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Hub Power Holdings Limited Tuesday executed definitive agreements to acquire all the upstream operations in Pakistan of ENI and renewable energy assets owned by ENI in Pakistan.

By way of background, ENI is a global energy company, which has been operating in Pakistan since the year 2000 in the exploration and production, said a release.

Through this transaction, Hubco, which is the first and largest IPP in Pakistan, will diversify its portfolio by entering the exploration and petroleum sector.

At the moment, Hubco has a combined installed power generation capacity of nearly 3,000 MW, through its existing power plants and its holdings in joint ventures.

Additionally, Hubco has a majority stake in 2 more under construction power plants in Thar, with a power generation capacity of 330MW each.

Hubco is the only power producer in Pakistan with investments in four projects listed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, valued at approximately Dollars four 4 billion. Moving forward, Hubco is looking to explore opportunities in diversified areas including water, renewable energy, upstream oil and gas, mining and infrastructure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Thar Company Oil CPEC Hub Gas All Billion

Recent Stories

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

27 seconds ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

6 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

8 minutes ago

United States and Pakistan Digitize Energy Sector

40 minutes ago

FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly count ..

41 minutes ago

NUST welcomes Spring with tree plantation drive

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.