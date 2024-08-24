"Hub Rally Auto-Cross Race" held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The "Hub Rally Auto-Cross Race" was organized here in Karachi following its success in Balochistan and Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the event as the chief guest.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the event held at DHA City, Governor Tessori congratulated all the winners and expressed pleasure over the successful conduct of the race in the city. The event was attended by the Japanese Consul General, the rally organizers and other dignitaries.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori shared that he had suggested to the organizers during his participation in the car race in Balochistan that such an event should also be held in Karachi.

He expressed gratitude to the organizers for fulfilling his request and was informed that the event would now be held annually in Karachi.

The governor inspected the track in a car and praised the arrangements made by DHA City. He also encouraged drivers with commendations for their excellent performance on the track.

At the closing ceremony, Governor Sindh distributed prizes among the winners. A total of 65 participants from across the country, including two women, took part in the Hub Rally Auto-Cross Race.