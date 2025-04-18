Hub to become new & model city soon under master plan: Ali Hassan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Senior Central Leader Pakistan Peoples Party, Spokesperson of President Asif Ali Zardari and Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Cooperative Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Friday said that Hub would become a new and model city very soon under the master plan.

He said this while chairing a meeting at the Lieda Conference area of Hub. Various schemes including the master plan were discussed. GM K-Electric briefing on the issue of load shedding facing the city.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Nisar Ahmad Lango, SSP Hub Syed Fazil Bukhari, Chairman and Vice Chairman of Municipal Corporation, Chairman and vice chairman of the District Council and other district officers.

The general manager on behalf of K- Electric gave a briefing regarding the newly -imposed feeder. The new feeder work is being made with the personal interest and cooperation of the Mir Ali Hassan Zehri and government of Balochistan.

The B&R department was briefed on the projects of hundreds of newly constructed schools.

On this occasion, a full briefing was given on the development works including construction works in the health sector.

The meeting was also briefed on the performance and progress of the roads and master plan in connection with the ongoing development works in the hub.

The meeting on the proposed master plan was informed that after approval, regular work on the master plan would be started.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister directed that steps should be taken to reduce load shedding in the city. The district administration and police should provide full support in this regard to reduce the shortfall of power.

The meeting also discussed in detail the development works and the encouragement of the players in the playground.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri also taking notice of the shortage of medicines in the health sector contacted the top health department and directed to ensure immediate delivery of medicines.

Meanwhile Provincial Minister of Agriculture inaugurates Driving License Branch at Hub, he congratulated the people and said that no longer needed to go to the people to make a driving license out side.

SSP Hub Syed Fazil Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Hub Nisar Ahmad Lango were also present at the inauguration.

During the inauguration program, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri submitted a license for the common man according to the procedure himself. He said on the occasion that obedience to the law is equal to all. He said that we are doing our best and trying to provide the best facilities and our efforts to bring new projects to the district will continue.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said, "Our politics are our people and our efforts are that every possible step is being taken to provide facilities to the people in the light of President Zardari’s instructions which are our responsibility.