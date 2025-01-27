Hub To Become Vital Commercial Center Due To Attention Of President: Hassan Zehri
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 08:33 PM
Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Industries Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Monday said that due to special attention of President Asif Ali Zardari, Industrial Hub District is going to become significant commercial center of Balochistan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Industries Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Monday said that due to special attention of President Asif Ali Zardari, Industrial Hub District is going to become significant commercial center of Balochistan.
President spokesperson for Balcohistan Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that providing conducive environment for investors being closest industrial district to Karachi port, the Hub would become a guarantor of economic development of the Balochistan and the country.
He said this while talking to media during his visit to Hub district.
The Minister said that President Asif Ali Zardar’s visit to China is going to open new avenues for industrial development and an investment of three billion is expected in Hub.
Thanks to the new projects, "employment opportunities and a new era of economic development will be started", he said.
He said that Hub district would be made a save investment center for investors adding that steps are being taken to improve the law and orders situation which is essential for progress of investment activities and development of the province.
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that foreign and local investors would be provided complete protection so that they could continue their business activities in a peaceful environment.
Recent Stories
Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehr ..
Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting
MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firi ..
Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum
Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation
Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa
DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France
Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehri2 minutes ago
-
Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting2 minutes ago
-
MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief2 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation11 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker held15 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation gears up16 minutes ago
-
PM, MNAs discuss development matters in Balochistan16 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab gang member, seized 10 laptops & mobiles16 minutes ago
-
Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber22 minutes ago
-
Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate22 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presidential election of Belarus22 minutes ago
-
Strict measures against electricity theft enforced in Torghar11 minutes ago