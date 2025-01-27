Open Menu

Hub To Become Vital Commercial Center Due To Attention Of President: Hassan Zehri

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehri

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Industries Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Monday said that due to special attention of President Asif Ali Zardari, Industrial Hub District is going to become significant commercial center of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Industries Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Monday said that due to special attention of President Asif Ali Zardari, Industrial Hub District is going to become significant commercial center of Balochistan.

President spokesperson for Balcohistan Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that providing conducive environment for investors being closest industrial district to Karachi port, the Hub would become a guarantor of economic development of the Balochistan and the country.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to Hub district.

The Minister said that President Asif Ali Zardar’s visit to China is going to open new avenues for industrial development and an investment of three billion is expected in Hub.

Thanks to the new projects, "employment opportunities and a new era of economic development will be started", he said.

He said that Hub district would be made a save investment center for investors adding that steps are being taken to improve the law and orders situation which is essential for progress of investment activities and development of the province.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that foreign and local investors would be provided complete protection so that they could continue their business activities in a peaceful environment.

Recent Stories

Hub to become vital commercial center due to atten ..

Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehr ..

2 minutes ago
 Task Force for Housing sector development holds se ..

Task Force for Housing sector development holds second meeting

2 minutes ago
 MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESC ..

MQM Lawmakers discuss electricity issues with HESCO Chief

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firi ..

2 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on ..

Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances

2 minutes ago
 ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

21 minutes ago
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum

36 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agricu ..

Chinese delegation, Punjab minister discuss agriculture cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractu ..

Political tensions shake up trade routes in fractured West Africa

11 minutes ago
 DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwand ..

DR Congo's Goma close to falling to militia, Rwanda troops: France

11 minutes ago
 Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrou ..

Palestinians return to north Gaza after breakthrough on hostages

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan