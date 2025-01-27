Hub to become vital commercial center due to attention of President: Hassan Zehri

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Industries Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Monday said that due to special attention of President Asif Ali Zardari, Industrial Hub District is going to become significant commercial center of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Balochistan Minister for Agriculture and Industries Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Monday said that due to special attention of President Asif Ali Zardari, Industrial Hub District is going to become significant commercial center of Balochistan.

President spokesperson for Balcohistan Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that providing conducive environment for investors being closest industrial district to Karachi port, the Hub would become a guarantor of economic development of the Balochistan and the country.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to Hub district.

The Minister said that President Asif Ali Zardar’s visit to China is going to open new avenues for industrial development and an investment of three billion is expected in Hub.

Thanks to the new projects, "employment opportunities and a new era of economic development will be started", he said.

He said that Hub district would be made a save investment center for investors adding that steps are being taken to improve the law and orders situation which is essential for progress of investment activities and development of the province.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that foreign and local investors would be provided complete protection so that they could continue their business activities in a peaceful environment.