HUD Orders Separate Washrooms For Ladies At All Public Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

HUD orders separate washrooms for ladies at all public places

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department South Punjab has directed all concerned departments to construct separate washrooms for ladies at all public places and also sought report of missing facility from concerned departments.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) have started survey for this purpose to ascertain the missing separate washrooms in all 80 parks supervised by the PHA.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Spokesman of PHA Jalaluddin said that 15 new parks have been constructed by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in the ongoing year where separate washroom block for ladies have been constructed. He said that there were about 25 to 30 parks in the city where separate washrooms for ladies were missing, however, the facility of washrooms were also missing in small parks.

He said that the department has started action on the directives of the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department to prepare detailed report of missing separate washrooms for ladies in the parks.

He said that the report would be sent soon to the quarters concerned for further instructions.

Jalal said that different development projects were underway at various parks of the city and the department was also focusing on increasing self income of the department. He said that recently, the department has auctioned various canteens and parking stands of the parks through which revenue of Rs 10 million would be generated every year.

He said that preparation of flower pots were almost in final stages for flower exhibition was going to be held in the last week of December. He said that 25000 flower pots were being prepared for exhibition of Gull-e-Dawoodi while 8000 pots were being prepared for Merigold flowers which would be displayed at green belts of the city in the next month.

