Hudaibiya Paper Mills Case Can Be Re-investigated: Barrister Ali Zaffar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Hudaibiya Paper Mills case can be re-investigated: Barrister Ali Zaffar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Senator Barrister Ali Zafar on Thursday said according to the law, Hudaibiya papers Mills case could be re-investigated.

No trial was held in the case, and it would be re-filed if something concrete came to light, he said talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court building after long consultation with Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan and Prime Minister's Accountability Adviser Shahzad Akbar.

Barrister Ali Zaffar, however, said he was not involved in the Hudaibiya case.

As regards Jahangir Tareen's inquiry, he said things would come to light soon.

He said the government took action when the allegations of corruption surfaced in the Ring Road project and stopped it.

It was a commendable move, he added.

He said that at present, the country was developing a culture of accountability. "I don't know what Shahzad Akbar and Attorney General talked about," he added.

He said he visited the Attorney General office for his personal work.

Shahzad Akbar said that the government would have to satisfy court for re-opening of the Hudaibiya case. Once the investigation began, the accused would definitely go to court, he added.

He said the government would take the next step only after reviewing all the legal complications. The decision of the Supreme Court in the Hudaibiya case would also be taken into account, he added.

