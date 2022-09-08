HUD&PHE releases data on flood related losses, relief activities in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE) department south Punjab on Thursday released figures regarding extent of damage caused by floods and the relief items distributed to help flood hit communities in Dera Ghazi Khan, Kot Chutta, Taunsa Sharif and Koh-e-Suleman tribal areas.

In a statement issued here, the spokesman said that 48 people had died due to floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains over Sulaiman Mountain Range, another 430 people were injured and 900 cattle heads were killed. Moreover, 24,684 houses were damaged, and overall 212,838 people were affected.

Exactly 42,720 ration bags, 13085 tents, and 2360 daig (cauldron) of cooked food has so far been distributed in 17 relief camps.

Spokesman said that heavy machinery and human resources were being used for rehabilitation of the affected areas and philanthropists were actively supporting these relief and rehabilitation activities in aid of flood hit people.

Moreover, 534 tents, 100 plastic sheets, over 10,900 water bottles and 9067 ration bags were being distributed among the affected people, the spokesman concluded.