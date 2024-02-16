Hue And Cry Over Fake Forms 45 Unwarranted: Marriyum
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that some people were presenting fake form 45, taken from the social media, and making unwarranted hue and cry over the issue.
Addressing a press conference along with another party leader Attaullah Tarar at the PML-N Secretariat here, she recalled that the Pakistan Muslim League-N mandate was stolen in 2018 by halting the Results Transmission System (RTS). She regretting that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was spreading form 45 on the social media but not presenting those in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as those were fake forms.
She said the PTI had completely been exposed after the results of general election 2024, as it was unable to present original form 45, and only sharing private television channels' screen shots.
The former information minister said, "Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is respectable for us, but I don't see the chances of the JUI-F [Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl] alliance with the PTI." She said the PML-N was also preparing a white paper on elections and it would soon make it public.
PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar alleged that the PTI was trying to derail democracy by making elections controversial.
The form 45 of the PTI reached the media and social media but could not reach the Election Commission of Pakistan, he added. He said nobody would be allowed to weaken democracy by using negative tactics.
